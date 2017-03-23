'One-man crime spree' gets prison for...

'One-man crime spree' gets prison for Ravenna burglaries

Michael Anthony Slater was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison and restitution for a series of robberies conducted in Muskegon County. Judge William C. Marietti of the 14th Circuit Court sentenced Slater to three terms of 5-25 years in prison for 3 separate charges: two breaking and entering charges and one home invasion charge.

