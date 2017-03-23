'One-man crime spree' gets prison for Ravenna burglaries
Michael Anthony Slater was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison and restitution for a series of robberies conducted in Muskegon County. Judge William C. Marietti of the 14th Circuit Court sentenced Slater to three terms of 5-25 years in prison for 3 separate charges: two breaking and entering charges and one home invasion charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scagel place
|Mar 18
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar 13
|Jesserap
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar 8
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC