Norman Ollo Sargent
Norman Sargent, long time resident of White River Township, Montague MI, passed away at his home Friday, February 24, 2017 after failing health. Norman was born in Muskegon, MI on April 30, 1930, to George and Mabel Sargent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan 31
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan '17
|TJJ
|198
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC