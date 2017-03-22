Muskegon Woman Crashes into Guardrail...

Muskegon Woman Crashes into Guardrail Head-OnCROCKERY TWP, MI (WHTC)...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHTC

A Muskegon woman is in serious, but stable condition after rolling her vehicle and crashing into a guardrail head-on. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene on Leonard Road near 129th Avenue in Crockery Township of Ottawa County around 9 p.m. Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scagel place Mar 18 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar 13 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar 8 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec '16 District 1 3
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC