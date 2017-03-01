Muskegon sports complex to build mega zip line and more for year-round use
The complex is working to add a "dual mega zip line," canopy tour, pavilion, rock walls, a biathlon trail, expanded lodge and parking, and more. "We have to always look to the future, and always look to enhance what we provide here," said Jim Rudicil, executive director of the complex, at a presentation on Friday, March 3. "We have very grand and bold ideas for the future."
