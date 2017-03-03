Muskegon Museum of Art to Present Edward S. Curtis: the North American Indian Exhibition
The Muskegon Museum of Art will present Edward S. Curtis: The North American Indian, an exhibition of national significance, May 11th through September 10th, 2017. The exhibition celebrates the artistry and cultural legacy of early-1900s photographer Edward Curtis.
