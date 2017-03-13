Muskegon man gets murder trial in stabbing of pregnant woman
Christopher Markes Howard is headed to a murder trial in Muskegon County Circuit Court, but investigators testified he said the whole thing started as a burglary. Howard is accused of stabbing to death Dominique DaShay O'Neal, 21, in early June 24, 2015, in her apartment in Muskegon Township's Quail Meadow.
