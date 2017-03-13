Muskegon man gets murder trial in stabbing of pregnant woman

Christopher Markes Howard is headed to a murder trial in Muskegon County Circuit Court, but investigators testified he said the whole thing started as a burglary. Howard is accused of stabbing to death Dominique DaShay O'Neal, 21, in early June 24, 2015, in her apartment in Muskegon Township's Quail Meadow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.