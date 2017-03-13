Muskegon Co. woman charged with CSC with 15-year-old boys
Kristen Marie Wilder, 27, allegedly had sex with two different 15-year-olds within the past three months, according to Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat. Wilder was arraigned last week and posted a $25,000 bond.
