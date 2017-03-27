Music goes to war

On Tuesday, March 28, Hackley Public Library hosts Kurt Troutman, a professor at Muskegon Community College, and his film: Clarence Zylman-Muskegon's Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy. Zylman was the inspiration for the Andrew Sister's WW II classic song , Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B. Clarence was a lifelong Muskegon native with a unique story to share.

