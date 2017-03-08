Murder suspect ordered to seek anger management before fatal shooting
A 19-year-old murder suspect failed to take court-ordered anger management classes and was on probation when he allegedly gunned down another teen in what police say was a random street robbery gone wrong. Johnny Lee Brown III of Muskegon was arraigned Friday morning for open murder and felony firearm in the death of teenager Ja'Mall Kitchens on April 13, 2016.
