Murder suspect in teen's death may be on the run, public's help sought
A suspect in the apparent random homicide of a teenager is being sought by police who are asking for the public's help. Johnny Lee Brown III, 19, of 1424 Calvin in Muskegon has been charged with open murder in the shooting death of Ja'Mall Kitchens, according to a press release issued by the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office Wednesday.
