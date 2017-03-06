Marathon wetland replacement plan puts $100K in Muskegon coffers
Marathon Petroleum Company's need to replace wetland area could mean $100,000 in the city of Muskegon's coffers. Marathon and the city have entered a purchase agreement for an unbuildable, 28-acre lot in the city's Port City Industrial Park to replace 16 acres of former wetlands located in Muskegon Township.
