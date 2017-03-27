Man sentenced in first-ever human tra...

Man sentenced in first-ever human trafficking prosecution in Muskegon Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A man has been sentenced in what the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office says is the county's first-ever prosecution for human trafficking. Tracy Lockett, 44, plead guilty to human trafficking/forced labor after prosecutors say he forced his girlfriend into prostitution to pay for his drug habit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scagel place Mar 18 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar 13 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar 8 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec '16 District 1 3
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC