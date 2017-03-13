Juvenile justice expert hired by Musk...

Juvenile justice expert hired by Muskegon County to speak Monday

Muskegon County Family Court will hold a community event open to the public 9 - 11 a.m. Monday, March 20. Dr. Edward J. Latessa from the University of Cincinnati Correctional Institute will speak on "What Works in the Juvenile Justice System" at the Innovation Hub , 200 Viridian Drive in downtown Muskegon. His team will also present on a project it's undertaking in Muskegon.

