Huizenga testifies on Great Lakes economy
Huizenga who is also Co-Chair of the U.S. House Great Lakes Task Force stressed the importance of property using funds collected in the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund and water infrastructure across the Great Lakes. Huizenga has led a bipartisan effort and is holding Washington accountable to make the federal government live up to it's promise of dredging harbors across the Great Lakes.
