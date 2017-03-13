Hope men's lacrosse blanks Bethany, W.V. at home
The Hope College men's lacrosse team posted the second shutout in a team history during a 20-0 win against visiting Bethany, W.V., on Tuesday. Goalie Nick Schanhals of North Muskegon, Michigan and Joey Williams of Farmington Hills, Michigan combined for three saves.
