Hearthstone changes hands after 42 years as Muskegon destination
The Hearthstone Bistro, a sultry eatery in Muskegon County, is transitioning into the hands of two avid fans and loyal customers. Frank and Gina Lister made the Hearthstone, 3350 Glade St., a West Michigan family, date and special-occasion destination during their 42 years of ownership.
