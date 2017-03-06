Hamilton Advances but Calvary Falls i...

Hamilton Advances but Calvary Falls in Girls' March Magic

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WHTC

Hamilton got past Holland Christian in Allendale last night, 51-42, and will host Muskegon Oakridge in a Class B regional semifinal on Tuesday evening.

