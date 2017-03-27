Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Criminal Justice Policy Commission
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the reappointments of D.J. Hilson of Muskegon, Larry Stelma of Cedar Springs, Barbara Levine of Grand Ledge, and Andrew Verheek of Grand Rapids to the Criminal Justice Policy Commission.
