Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Criminal Justice Policy Commission

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the reappointments of D.J. Hilson of Muskegon, Larry Stelma of Cedar Springs, Barbara Levine of Grand Ledge, and Andrew Verheek of Grand Rapids to the Criminal Justice Policy Commission.

