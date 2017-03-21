Fired UPS worker returns diamond, iPhone, Ray-Ban sunglasses

Arrington Francis Lecompte lost a job, but may stay out of jail if he completes probation for stealing items from his job with United Parcel Service. He was sentenced Monday in Muskegon County Circuit Court to 30 days in jail, but that time will be suspended, and his felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, if he's able to complete a probation program.

