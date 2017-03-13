Fire destroys Muskegon foundry that serves auto industry
Multiple fire departments battle a fire that broke out over night at Muskegon Castings on Wednesday, March, 15, 2017, in Muskegon, Mich. Authorities in Muskegon said an equipment malfunction likely started the fire Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mon
|Jesserap
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar 8
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC