Equipment failure suspected in catastrophic foundry fire in Muskegon

The "horrific" fire that virtually destroyed a Muskegon foundry overnight was likely caused by equipment failure, the Muskegon public safety director said Wednesday morning. Muskegon Castings Corp., located on Sheridan Drive in Muskegon's Port City Industrial Park, is most likely a total loss following the fire that was called in just before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, said Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis.

