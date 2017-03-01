Edward J. Lynch
Edward J. Lynch, 77, of Whitehall, died peacefully at home on March 1, 2017, after a long battle with emphysema. He was born September 2, 1939, in South Portland, Maine to John and Monica Lynch.
