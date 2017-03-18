Double JJ waterpark closed for renova...

Double JJ waterpark closed for renovations

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

The Double JJ Resort in Rothbury has announced the temporary closure of its popular Gold Rush Indoor Waterpark for renovation. The resort is taking advantage of a slightly slower season for an extensive renovation of the 60,000 square foot facility to assure that all mechanical and hydraulic infrastructure is up to the highest standards for guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan 31 marvinlzinn 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jan '17 TJJ 198
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec '16 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec '16 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC