Donald Trump-inspired postcards are part of 1,400 up for sale
There are over 1400 postcards up for sale at the annual Postcard Salon at Muskegon Museum of Art. Hundreds of artists around West Michigan participated in creating the miniature pieces of art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|21 hr
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC