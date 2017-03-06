Defunct Plumb's grocery stores to bec...

Defunct Plumb's grocery stores to become Great Lakes Fresh Market

19 hrs ago

Great Lakes Fresh Market is the name that will replace the Plumb's grocery store brand -- a staple in the Muskegon area for decades. "We are excited to bring the Great Lakes Fresh Market concept to the area," said President Dan Gentz.

Muskegon, MI

