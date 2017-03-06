Defunct Plumb's grocery stores to become Great Lakes Fresh Market
Great Lakes Fresh Market is the name that will replace the Plumb's grocery store brand -- a staple in the Muskegon area for decades. "We are excited to bring the Great Lakes Fresh Market concept to the area," said President Dan Gentz.
