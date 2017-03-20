Culinary institute in Muskegon wins a...

Culinary institute in Muskegon wins awards for movie-themed desserts

Students from the Culinary Institute of Michigan in Muskegon were named the best at making "The Secret Life of Pets"-themed desserts in a competition at Michigan State University. The competition took place recently at the annual MSU Museum's Chocolate Party Benefit that generates thousands of dollars for the care and preservation of the museum's science and culture collections.

