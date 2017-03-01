Confederate Gold in Muskegon? Vote in this poll about the theory
A package of stories explaining how two men believe Confederate Gold allegedly ended up in the hands of Muskegon's most influential philanthropist was posted on MLive on Wednesday, March 1. We want to know what you think about this theory. True? False? On the fence? Tell us your thoughts in our unscientific poll below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan '17
|TJJ
|198
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC