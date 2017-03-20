Changes planned for Amazon apartments...

Changes planned for Amazon apartments with Muskegon tax deal

The new owner of the Amazon subsidized apartment building in downtown Muskegon has agreed to pursue apartments for higher-income residents and improve the building in exchange for an alternative way to pay taxes. The Muskegon City Commission agreed to a five-year payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, plan for the ownership group that purchased the 126-unit apartment and commercial complex at a bankruptcy auction in April 2016.

