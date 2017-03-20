Changes planned for Amazon apartments with Muskegon tax deal

The new owner of the Amazon subsidized apartment building in downtown Muskegon has agreed to pursue apartments for higher-income residents and improve the building in exchange for an alternative way to pay taxes. The Muskegon City Commission agreed to a five-year payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, plan for the ownership group that purchased the 126-unit apartment and commercial complex at a bankruptcy auction in April 2016.

