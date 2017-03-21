Asbestos violations occurred during Anaconda demolition, state says
Hazardous asbestos at the old Anaconda Wire building was not properly contained when the building was torn down, resulting in likely fines for the property owner and the demolition company, according to state documents. Holton demolition company Press's LLC agreed to pay $10,000 and Kirksey Investment Corp. has agreed to pay $3,000 in settlements for asbestos-related air quality violations, according to the documents.
