Armed robbery and 6 other sentences from Muskegon County Circuit Court
Kristi Kay Bussing, 37, of Muskegon, to 90 days in jail for third degree child abuse, $708 court costs and fees. Jordon Alan Balavitch, 31, of Fruitport, to four months in jail for tampering with and electronic monitor, habitual offender second, $648 court costs and fees.
