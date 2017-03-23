A shopping cart, car and Zip Tie net charge for former super drunk deputy

A former sheriff's deputy who got a second chance at his job after being arrested for being "super drunk" is facing trial for damaging a car to which he is accused of attaching a grocery cart. Dennis Robert Smith, who was the subject of controversy in 2015 when he was given a ride home following his drunk driving arrest, no longer works for the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, said Sheriff Steve Kempker.

