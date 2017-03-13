$500,000 loan from city sought for si...

$500,000 loan from city sought for six-story downtown building

A $500,000 loan and other incentives are being sought from the city of Muskegon to help finance a new six-story building in the heart of downtown. Rendering of six-floor building planned for Western Avenue that was included in Muskegon City Commissioners' work session agenda packet.

