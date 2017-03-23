5 new things to know about redevelopment of Sappi into Windward Pointe
Owners of the former Sappi paper mill property are counting on an enormous increase in the lakefront property's value to help pay for cleanup and redevelopment of the former industrial property. Pure Muskegon LLC, which bought the sprawling, prime Muskegon Lake-front property last summer, hopes to get some of its costs reimbursed by nearly $45 million in new property taxes generated by improvements to the property.
