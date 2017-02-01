Worried about back pain behind bars, she smuggled 199 pills in body cavity
Lynette Sue Humphrey said in court Tuesday that she tried smuggling pills into jail for her own back pain, rather than selling them to other inmates. Humphrey, 55, was sentenced Jan. 31 to a term of 12 months in jail for smuggling contraband into jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan 31
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 30
|TJJ
|198
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 26
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC