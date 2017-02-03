See photos of the chilly fun at Muskegon Polar Plunge
The participants, most dressed in outrageous or fun costumes, plunged into the chilly Muskegon Lake water on Feb. 4 during the annual Muskegon Polar Plunge . The Muskegon event, one of 25 being conducted this year in Michigan, typically draws a rather large group of participants, and this year was no different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan 31
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 30
|TJJ
|198
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 26
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC