Ryke's Bakery to open Grand Haven location Feb. 13
Nearly a year after Su Hwan Kim of Norton Shores was announced as the new owner of Ryke's Bakery and Catering, 1788 Terrace St. in Muskegon, his plan to expand to neighboring cities is coming to fruition. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at the new store, 623 A Way, next to the Grand Haven Biggby.
