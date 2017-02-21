Projects like Sappi may be financed w...

Projects like Sappi may be financed with capture of sales, income taxes

Proposed legislation that would increase tax captures to finance large redevelopment projects could benefit the Windward Pointe plans for the old Sappi site on Muskegon Lake, according to Muskegon city officials. The legislation that passed the state Senate on Wednesday would add sales and income taxes to tax increment financing that already allows for the capture of property taxes.

