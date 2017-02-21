Plumb's leaves legacy of community involvement after company shuts down

The company ceased operations on Feb. 12, as a secured creditor seized assets and took over operation of its remaining stores in Muskegon, North Muskegon and Whitehall. Since 1936, Plumb grocery stores have operated in Muskegon and surrounding areas, such as Muskegon Heights, Whitehall, Ludington, Norton Shores, Newaygo, Hastings, Grand Rapids and Grand Haven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.