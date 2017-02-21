New memorial fund to support mental health program for students
In memory of their late son, the former president of Grand Valley State University Arend "Don" Lubbers and his wife, Nancy, launched the Andy Lubbers be nice Memorial Fund Tuesday, Feb. 21, to support Kent County school districts offering the be nice program . The mental health program is said to directly educate students, staff and parents with the tools to recognize a mental health disorder.
