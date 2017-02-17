Muskegon Heights valedictorian named ...

Muskegon Heights valedictorian named top youth by Boys and Girls Club

19 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Around 200 people gathered at Verdonis Event Center in Muskegon on Wednesday to watch the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakeshore give its premier award: Youth of the Year. Muskegon Heights High School senior and expected valedictorian Antonio Thomas was named the 2017 Youth of the Year over three other candidates who displayed outstanding character qualities, leadership and communication skills.

