Michigan teen accused of sexually abusing her infant

Jazmine Nichole Pacyga , 19, of Muskegon Township, Michigan, has been accused of sexually abusing her infant son and producing sexually abusive material Jazmine Nichole Pacyga, 19, of Muskegon Township, Michigan, allegedly performed oral sex on her three-month-old son, according to a petition filed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, reported Michigan Live . Her parental rights have already been suspended, and she is currently in Muskegon County Jail on two felony charges.

