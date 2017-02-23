Michigan Medical Services Firm to Pay...

Michigan Medical Services Firm to Pay $21.5K to Settle Disability Discrimination Suit

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Insurance Journal West

A medical services provider serving the Muskegon, Michigan, region will pay $21,500 and furnish other relief to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission . The EEOC announced it had charged that Muskegon Family Care violated federal law by firing an employee on the basis of her medical condition.

