Michigan-made canning machine puts anything on tap in a 16-ouncer to go
The machine makes it possible for breweries to put anything on tap into a 16-ounce can from behind the taproom bar in less than a minute. It's mostly been purchased by microbreweries, but also by coffee shops, home brewers, soda syrup companies, cider makers and others.
