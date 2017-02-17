Man who pleaded to 2012 murder gets prison sentence, immediately appeals
Demario Buchanan maintained his innocence on Tuesday even as he was sentenced to prison for a 2012 murder to which he had earlier pleaded no contest. Judge William C. Marietti of the Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court sentenced Buchanan to 18 - 35 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Chicago's Deonte E. Billups, 20. Billups was shot multiple times about 1 a.m. Nov. 4, 2014, in the 1200 block of Allen Avenue in Muskegon, MLive Muskegon Chronicle reported at the time.
