Man accused of repeated sexual assaults on young relative
Joseph Robert Morales, 18, has been charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13. He gave the court an address of 3827 Malibu Ave. It's alleged that Morales sexually assaulted the victim at the victim's Muskegon Township home on multiple occasions between January 2016 and August 2016, said Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat. The child ended up telling a parent who contacted police, Maat said.
