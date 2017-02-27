Learn about Muskegon's most valuable ...

Learn about Muskegon's most valuable resource at museum lecture series

Sunday Feb 26

Muskegon Lake is the topic of discussion for a five-part lecture series coming to the Lakeshore Museum Center starting Feb. 28. The series will take attendees through the past, present and future of the lake. The free lectures start at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28, March 14, March 28, April 11 and April 25 at the museum, 430 W. Clay Ave. The series is paired with the Shifting Shoreline exhibit on display at the museum through June.

