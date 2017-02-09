Good Samaritan struck on freeway while helping motorist, multi-car crash follows
A woman who hurried onto I-96 near Coopersville to help a crashed motorist was struck, sending her airborne, in what turned out to be a multi-vehicle crash. Brianna Esparza, 21, of Muskegon, had stopped and exited her vehicle along westbound I-96 and went to help one of two drivers in a two-vehicle crash about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Ottawa County sheriff's deputies said another westbound vehicle then struck the vehicle Esparza had approached, sending the pedestrian flying into the air.
