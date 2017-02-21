Giant inflatables as art? Muskegon mu...

Giant inflatables as art? Muskegon museum opens exhibit

Pink bunnies, a Trans Am and Buddha-inspired figure are just a few of the life-size and giant sculptures featured in "Blow Up: Inflatable Contemporary Art." The exhibit will be on display from Feb. 23-April 23 at the Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave. downtown Muskegon.

