Gale warning: Waves up to 14 feet tall expected on Lake Michigan

Strong wind gusts and large waves are expected in the near-shore waters and the offshore waters of Lake Michigan later today through Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. The gale warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is set to run from 4 p.m. today through 4 a.m. Wednesday. As part of the warning, the service recommends that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the gale conditions hitting the region.

