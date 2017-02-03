Firefighters battle blaze, frigid tem...

Firefighters battle blaze, frigid temps to save historic farmhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: MLive.com

Firefighters from multiple departments endured bitterly cold temperatures to battle a fire in a historic home in rural Muskegon County late Thursday. A smoke detector alerted homeowners, who hustled three children who were sleeping on the second floor to safety, said Dalton Township Fire Chief Alan Styles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan 31 marvinlzinn 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jan 30 TJJ 198
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan 26 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec '16 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec '16 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC